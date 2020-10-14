No reopening of multiplexes in Telugu states

It is clear that the single screens across the Telugu states would not reopen till Diwali. A crucial meeting between the Telugu producers, exhibitors and distributors will take place this weekend after which the final call would be taken. But there are predictions that the multiplex chains across AP and Telangana would screen films from tomorrow. But several multiplex chains left the Telugu patrons in disappointment. The INOX and Cinepolis chain of screens would reopen tomorrow in all the top and major cities of the country except Hyderabad and Chennai.

The major reason is that there is no enough Telugu content to screen for the coming weeks. Once the release chart of Telugu films gets updated, the multiplexes are in plans to reopen them. Also, the spread of coronavirus is still higher in Telugu states when compared to other states. Top multiplex chains PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival decided not to screen all the films that went ahead for a digital release during the coronavirus pandemic season. They will stay away from these releases and they decided to screen old films and English films.