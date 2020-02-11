Not Dil Raju, Vinayak scraps Seenayya

Tollywood was left surprised when filmmaker Dil Raju announced that he is introducing VV Vinayak as a lead actor. The top mass helmer has been struggling for success and had no offers. Vinayak worked out for over three months, turned slim for the film which is titled Seenayya. The film’s official launch took place on Vinayak’s birthday and the film’s first schedule took off in December. Both Dil Raju and Vinayak were not convinced with the rushes.

The film’s director Narasimha Rao took time and worked on the script again. Vinayak collected the feedback from his well-wishers who watched the rushes. It was Vinayak who asked Dil Raju to scrap the film. Dil Raju was left puzzled about this and with Vinayak taking a call, Dil Raju decided to shelve the project. Dil Raju is now focused on his next projects and Vinayak is overlooking the studio works which are planned in Chevella, Hyderabad.