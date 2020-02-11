Andhra CM congratulates Kejriwal on remarkable victory

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party’s resounding victory in Assembly elections.

“Hearty congratulations to the Aam Admi Party and Arvind Kejriwal on the remarkable victory on Delhi polls 2020. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead,” tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is the president of YSR Congress Party.