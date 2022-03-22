Not Polavaram height, but TDP will be cut to size

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government is committed to reducing the TDP and its yellow media and not the Polavaram project height.

He took strong exception to the TDP’s campaign in the media that the government is reducing the project height. “It is not the height of the dam for the size of the TDP that is being reduced election after election and will be dwarfed in 2024, with Chandrababu Naidu even losing Kuppam,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the Assembly.

Joining the short discussion on Polavaram, the Chief Minister ridiculed the friendly media asking if the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister had personally told the media heads that the height of the dam would be reduced. Such baseless reports have been appearing on the height of the dam without any verification or authentication.

It is not the height of Polavaram dam but the height of Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) that was reduced to 23 in the 2019 election. The slide continued in the subsequent elections to local bodies and the Party was cut to size. The same trend will continue and in the 2024 elections TDP will become a dwarf losing Kuppam, he said drawing a huge round of applause from the treasury benches.

The Chief Minister has also presented the contrasting pictures of the Polavaram project during the TDP term and the present time depicting the stark difference and progress of work. He had also poked fun at the numerous inaugurations for commencement of works and extravaganza on publicity and the weekly tours to Polavaram which cost a bomb to the exchequer. We didn’t even arrange a single tour to the project but are working hard to meet the deadline, he said.