Not uttered a single word against CM: Raghurama Krishnam Raju

Narsapuram Lok Sabha MP Raghurama krishnam Raju on Wednesday confirmed that he received the show-cause notice issued by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy.

Talking to media, he said he had received an 18-page show-cause notice along with newspaper clippings of his comments that appeared in the print media, but denied making any adverse comments against Chief Minister Y S Jagan

Mohan Reddy or the party.

He said the comments he made should not be viewed as criticism but be should be seen as suggestions. Stating that he will respond to the show-cause notice in a day or two, he pointed out that he only raised certain issues through videos as he could not get personal appointment with the Chief Minister. Since he was not getting an appointment with the CM, he was left with no option but to make the “suggestions” through the media with an intention that the issues will addressed.

On the proposed sale of TTD assets, he said only articulated the sentiments of devotees. “The schemes announced by the government were not reaching the people. I was not getting an appointment with the CM to discuss certain issues for the larger interests of the party. Therefore, I had to speak to media. That said, I have not spoken a single word against the CM or the party,” he said

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy had sent a show-cause notice to Raghurama krishnam Raju’s residence in New Delhi. In the notice, the YSRCP gave Raju one-week time to respond.

The YSRCP’s notice comes in the wake of Raju’s letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla citing threat to life from his party’s leaders in his native district West Godavari district. In his letter written to the Speaker on June 18, Raju had requested that he be provided security by police protection in the wake of increased threats from YSRCP leaders. He also sent a copy of the letter to Union home minister Amit Shah. In the letter, Raju cited that his own party MLAs from Narasapuram were attacking him by burning his effigies and openly threatening that he would also be burnt to death if he visited his constituency. The Narsapuram Lok Sabha MP was also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LS Speaker Om Birla on the issue.

Raju had come under severe criticism for levelling corruption charges against the Jagan government. For instance, the YSRCP MP had raised the issue of sand scarcity in AP due to the flawed policy adopted by the Jagan government which has led to a steep spike in the price of sand thereby paralyzing the construction industry. Earlier, Raju, had also strongly objected to the TTD’s move to sell some assets donated by the devotees stating that such a move would hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

In an explosive admission on Times Now NewsHour debate on auctioning of temple assets by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), YSRCP MP Raju Ramakrishna confessed that Christian missionaries in Andhra Pradesh are pumping in large sums of money to carry out widespread religious conversions in the state. More recently, Raghu Rama krishnam Raju used Rajanikant’s popular dialogue (Nanna pandule gumpuga vastayi simham Single ga vastundi — pigs come in herd , but a lion walks in solo) to hit out at his political critics. The attacks from the party leaders heightened after the MP’s comments. Raju, who previously was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), also said he had joined the YSRCP before the 2019 general elections only after repeated requests from the party leadership. Raju also expressed displeasure over not getting an appointment with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy because of the cotiere surrounding the CM.