Andhra corona cases tally crosses 10k mark, total death toll 129

With 448 new coronavirus cases detected in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh’s total corona cases crossed the 10,000-mark, the state nodal officer said. A total of 10 more corona deaths were also reported from the state.

The overall tally, including cases among foreign and state returnees, stood at 10,331 while the death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 129.

Of the new casualties, Kurnool reported highest 4 deaths followed by Krishna district with 3 deaths, Guntur with 2 deaths and Srikakulam district with one death. Five deaths each were reported on Sunday and Monday, and 8 on Tuesday.

Anantapur district reported the highest 90 new cases, followed by Kurnool with 76 cases, East Godavari with 54 cases on Wednesday.

Of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, only Srikakulam district did not report any new cases in the preceding 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh now has 5,423 active cases, as 4,779 patients have been discharged.

During the preceding 24 hours, 37 new cases were detected among people who returned from other states to Andhra Pradesh. While 5 are returnees from Tamil Nadu, 22 are returnees from Telangana, and 3 returnees from Maharashtra. On Wednesday, 4 positive cases were of returnees from Karnataka, and 3 returnees from West Bengal.

The overall positive cases among returnees from other states is 1,624, including 653 active cases and 971 discharged patients.

Meanwhile, positive cases detected among foreign returnees also continues to increase in Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, 8 samples of Kuwait returnees tested corona positive, 3 from Kazakhstan, and one case from Saudi Arabia.

The corona cases among foreign returnees total 364, with 79 persons cured and discharged. As of Wednesday, 285 patients in this category are undergoing treatment in hospitals.