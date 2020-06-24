YCP Ministers counter petition baseless: TDP MLC

Telugu Desam Party MLC G. Deepak Reddy has flayed the ruling YCP Ministers for launching a misinformation campaign against the TDP members over the chaos that took place in Legislative Council during recent brief budget session. The TDP has complained to the Council Chairman the next day itself but there has been no action against the ruling party Ministers who used unparliamentary and abusive language against the Opposition members.

The TDP MLC deplored that in order to cover up their violations of the House proceedings, the Ministers were now spreading lies and made a counter petition to the Chairman. If the Ministers did not commit any wrongs, the Government should disclose the video footage of the House proceedings at that time. The YCP should explain whether or not over 18 Ministers stormed into the Council only to hijack the House for passing the Bills illegally.

Mr. Deepak Reddy asserted that the women members were witness to how one Minister went to the extreme extent of pulling zip on the floor of the House. When this was complained to the Chairman, Minister Anil Kumar responded very cheaply which was evidence of the YCP atrocities. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas used offensive language when TDP members tried to complain against non-members in the Council. Vellampalli launched an attack on TDP members who pushed him aside.

Stating that Ministers lowered the dignity of the Council, Mr. Deepak Reddy said it was clear from how social media went viral with photos of ‘Assembly Kalakeyudu’ following the zip pulling incident. The YCP members were not asking for the video footage even now which indicates their feeling of guilt for what has happened. Only with ulterior motives, the Government was stopping live telecast in the Council every time YCP wanted to disrupt and hijack the legislature.

The TDP MLC said it was the ruling YCP leaders and Ministers who have a shady track record considering how there were cases against 95 MLAs and 12 MPs belonging to the ruling party. The YCP leaders were facing the highest number of cases among all the regional parties in the country at present. Even Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was neck deep in allegations of corruption in land deals, sand smuggling and job scam in Srikakulam district.