NTR 30 FL: As Devara, NTR instills FEAR in deadly avatar

After the global success of RRR, NTR is currently working with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for NTR 30. The film will mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who will reportedly play the antagonist. This year, NTR’s birthday became a little more special for his ardent fans as NTR 30 first look poster dropped by the star himself today.

The poster sees the lungi-clad NTR in an intense avatar with a big weapon in his hand. The first look poster presents NTR in a ferocious avatar in black, as he is standing with swag on the rocks and pile of dead bodies lying in a boat can also be seen.

The poster itself is enough to instill fear in everyone. NTR 30, is titled mighty powerfully as “Devara.” An interesting title and powerful first look raises the hype to next level. The comment section was inundated by heart and fire emoticons as fans celebrate this massy looks of NTR.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and other notable actors. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K bankrolling the film under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The music composed by Anirudh, the film is set to release on 5th April 2024 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The internationally renowned technicians, the versatile actor and NTR craze all over India, should ensure that the film will create next level sensation at the box office.