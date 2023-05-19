NTR to celebrate his birthday in Maldives

Young Tiger NTR is turning 40 tomorrow and the actor’s fans are celebrating the occasion in a grand manner. The first look poster along with the title of his 30th film will be out this evening and his super hit film Simhadri is heading for a huge re-release tomorrow. NTR will fly down to Maldives to celebrate his birthday along with his family members. The actor will take a small break from work and he will celebrate his birthday in the Maldives.

The new schedule of NTR30 will commence once the actor is back from his holiday. NTR30 directed by Koratala Siva is tentatively titled Devara and the first look poster of the film will be out today. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and Saif Ali Khan is the lead villain. The film is announced for May 2024 release. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of this action entertainer.