Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Home > Movie News > NTR bonds with young Talented actors

NTR bonds with young Talented actors

NTR bonds with young Talented actors

Young Tiger NTR watched Tillu Square last night in a private screening. The actor bonded with young and talented actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen. Some of the pictures from their gathering are going viral now. Vishwak Sen is a huge fan of NTR and the duo met several times. Tillu Square producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi too was present in the gathering. There are speculations that NTR will be the special guest for the grand success meet of Tillu Square which will take place soon. Vishwak Sen heard the songs of Devara and he heaped praise on the music album composed by Anirudh.

