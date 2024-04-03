NTR bonds with young Talented actors

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR watched Tillu Square last night in a private screening. The actor bonded with young and talented actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen. Some of the pictures from their gathering are going viral now. Vishwak Sen is a huge fan of NTR and the duo met several times. Tillu Square producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi too was present in the gathering. There are speculations that NTR will be the special guest for the grand success meet of Tillu Square which will take place soon. Vishwak Sen heard the songs of Devara and he heaped praise on the music album composed by Anirudh.