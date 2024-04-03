Too many speculations on Mahesh and Rajamouli’s Film

Spread the love

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are teaming up for the biggest ever project. This happens to be one of the biggest projects ever and Rajamouli is in plans to make this film on international standards. There are a lot of ongoing speculations about the film right from day one. There are a lot of rumors about the genre and the film’s writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that it is a forest adventure. There are speculations about the leading lady and Rajamouli confirmed recently that the heroine is yet to be locked. KL Narayana is the producer and he would collaborate with an international studio to produce and market the film.

There are also rumors about the crew members and the locations. The film’s budget too is yet to be decided but there are ongoing rumors about the budgets and the working days. Rajamouli and his team will interact with the media before commencing the shoot of this untitled film. Keeravani will score the music and PS Vinod is locked as the cinematographer for this action adventure.