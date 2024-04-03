x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, Lagadapati’s Action Entertainer

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, Lagadapati’s Action Entertainer

Published on April 3, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Nagabandham Movie Launch
image
Virat Karrna, Abhishek’s Nagabandham Launched Grandly
image
Big Boss Telugu 8: Remuneration details leaked!
image
Harassment case filed against Malayalam Actor
image
Politician’s murder impacts Salman Khan Badly

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, Lagadapati’s Action Entertainer

Spread the love

Dhamaka is a big turning point for director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina who is all set to begin his next movie. In the meantime, he announced his new production venture. Thrinadha Rao will produce Vikram Sahidev Lagadapati’s next movie to be directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla.

This action entertainer which was launched today will have its regular shoot to commence soon. Thrinadha Rao and Naidu gave the script to the director to start the proceedings. Sharrath Marar switched on the camera, while Sundeep Kishan clapped for the muhurtham shot directed by Sumanth.

N.V.S.S. Suresh is the co-producer of the movie to be made under the banner of Nakkina Narratives. Esther Anil of Drushyam franchise fame is roped in to play the lead actress in the movie, while Maaya V is the lensman. Prawin Pudi is the editor of the movie.

Next NTR bonds with young Talented actors Previous Sundeep Kishan to team up with Netflix
else

TRENDING

image
Virat Karrna, Abhishek’s Nagabandham Launched Grandly
image
Politician’s murder impacts Salman Khan Badly
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Latest

image
Nagabandham Movie Launch
image
Virat Karrna, Abhishek’s Nagabandham Launched Grandly
image
Big Boss Telugu 8: Remuneration details leaked!
image
Harassment case filed against Malayalam Actor
image
Politician’s murder impacts Salman Khan Badly

Most Read

image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past
image
‘Let’s say no to hatred and bad talk’ the key message from Alai Balai 2024
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID

Related Articles

Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations