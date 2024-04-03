Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, Lagadapati’s Action Entertainer

Spread the love

Dhamaka is a big turning point for director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina who is all set to begin his next movie. In the meantime, he announced his new production venture. Thrinadha Rao will produce Vikram Sahidev Lagadapati’s next movie to be directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla.

This action entertainer which was launched today will have its regular shoot to commence soon. Thrinadha Rao and Naidu gave the script to the director to start the proceedings. Sharrath Marar switched on the camera, while Sundeep Kishan clapped for the muhurtham shot directed by Sumanth.

N.V.S.S. Suresh is the co-producer of the movie to be made under the banner of Nakkina Narratives. Esther Anil of Drushyam franchise fame is roped in to play the lead actress in the movie, while Maaya V is the lensman. Prawin Pudi is the editor of the movie.