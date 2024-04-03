Sundeep Kishan to team up with Netflix

Spread the love

Sundeep Kishan announced a series of films after the success of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The actor will soon work with Trinadha Rao Nakkina in a comic entertainer and it will be produced by AK Entertainments. As per the update, Sundeep Kishan has signed a web series that will be produced by Netflix. Tillu Square director Mallik Ram will direct this interesting project and the shooting formalities will start during the second half of this year. The pre-production work is currently under process.

Sundeep Kishan is also playing an important role in Dhanush’s 50th film Rayan which is under shoot. Dhanush is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers. Sundeep Kishan hiked his fee after Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. He is also expected to announce more projects this year.