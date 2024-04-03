x
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Home > Movie News > Sundeep Kishan to team up with Netflix

Sundeep Kishan to team up with Netflix

Published on April 3, 2024 by

Sundeep Kishan to team up with Netflix

Sundeep Kishan announced a series of films after the success of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The actor will soon work with Trinadha Rao Nakkina in a comic entertainer and it will be produced by AK Entertainments. As per the update, Sundeep Kishan has signed a web series that will be produced by Netflix. Tillu Square director Mallik Ram will direct this interesting project and the shooting formalities will start during the second half of this year. The pre-production work is currently under process.

Sundeep Kishan is also playing an important role in Dhanush’s 50th film Rayan which is under shoot. Dhanush is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers. Sundeep Kishan hiked his fee after Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. He is also expected to announce more projects this year.

