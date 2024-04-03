Vijay’s staggering remuneration for his last film

Spread the love

Vijay surprised his fans with his political announcement and his 69th film would be his last one for now. He is currently shooting for his 68th film titled GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu and the shoot is happening in Russia. The film releases this year. He is committed to RRR producer DVV Danayya for his 69th film and there are rumors that H Vinoth will direct the project. An official announcement will be made soon. As per the ongoing speculation from the Tamil media, Vijay is quoting Rs 250 crores as remuneration for the film which is said to be a political drama.

AGS Entertainment is expected to join the film as co-producer as per the speculation. H Vinoth has narrated the plot and the scriptwork is going on. Vijay announced his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and he is working on the aim to contest in the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The actor will take up full time politics from summer 2025 and he will campaign across the state for a year. His party is expected to contest in all the constituencies of Tamil Nadu in the 2026 polls.