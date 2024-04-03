x
Home > Movie News > Vijay Deverakonda responds about his Rs 200 Cr Remark

Vijay Deverakonda responds about his Rs 200 Cr Remark

Vijay Deverakonda responds about his Rs 200 Cr Remark

After the super success of Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram are teaming up for the second time with Family Star and the film is carrying good expectations. The grand pre-release event of the film took place last night. Vijay Deverakonda was so confident on Liger and he made a statement that the film will make huge money and it will start with Rs 200 crore mark. Unfortunately, the film failed badly and Vijay was badly criticized. He responded about the statement and the insults he faced over these days.

“My fourth film Geetha Govindam made Rs 100 crores and I aimed for a Rs 200 crore film. I gave a statement of making a Rs 200 crore film which did not happen. Everyone criticized the statement made by me. Many of my friends and well-wishers called it an arrogant statement and asked me not to make such statements again. There is nothing wrong in making a statement of making a Rs 200 crore film. But my film not making Rs 200 crores is my mistake. I deserve all the insults for it. Soon, one of my films will score Rs 200 crores mark and I will wait for the day facing these insults. It is not my arrogance but it is my confidence” told Vijay Deverakonda.

Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and it has Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead. Gopi Sundar scored the music for this family entertainer.

