NTR Trust sends admission letter to Chittoor farmer daughters on Naidu’s advise

Moved by the plight of Chittoor farmer and his daughter, former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday sent a letter through NTR Trust offering free education and hostel facilities.

In the letter, NTR Trust stated that Chittoor farmer Nageswara Rao’s daughters — Vennela and Chandana — can avail free education in NTR Educational Institutions and hostel facilities. NTR Educational Institutions is one of the verticals of NTR Memorial Trust established by Chandrababu Naidu in 1997 when he was the CM of unified Andhra Pradesh.

Videos of Chittoor farmer Nageswara Rao’s daughters — Vennela and Chandana – ploughing the fields with a yoke moved Chandrababu Naidu. Soon, the former CM came forward to take care of the education of the two daughters of the farmer. The NTR Trust has sent the offer of admission letter to the farmer in Chittoor on Wednesday. In the letter, NTR Trust also mentioned that the two girls can study in any education institution of their choice in their own home town and that all the financial assistance will be provided by the trust.

Already actor Sonu Sood gifted a tractor to the family. Naidu had also lauded the actor. In a tweet, Naidu wrote, “Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams.”

Chittoor is the home district of the former chief minister. He belongs to Naravaripalle of Chandragiri Mandal in Chittoor district, while Kuppam had been his assembly constituency.