NTR’s Devara Second Single Update

NTR fans have been eagerly waiting for the big announcement about the second single from Devara. There was a delay in the song and the makers made an official announcement this evening. The second single of Devara is a romantic number shot on NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The makers released a romantic poster and the song will be out on August 5th. Janhvi Kapoor looks super hot in the poster. The shoot of Devara reached the final stages and the makers are making grand arrangements for a pan-Indian release on September 27th.

Koratala Siva is the director and Devara has a big scope for VFX work. The post-production work of the film is happening on a parallel note. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.