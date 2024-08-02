x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR’s Devara Second Single Update

Published on August 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow

NTR’s Devara Second Single Update

NTR devara secong single update

NTR fans have been eagerly waiting for the big announcement about the second single from Devara. There was a delay in the song and the makers made an official announcement this evening. The second single of Devara is a romantic number shot on NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The makers released a romantic poster and the song will be out on August 5th. Janhvi Kapoor looks super hot in the poster. The shoot of Devara reached the final stages and the makers are making grand arrangements for a pan-Indian release on September 27th.

Also Read : Buzz: Bobby Deol in NTR’s Devara?

Koratala Siva is the director and Devara has a big scope for VFX work. The post-production work of the film is happening on a parallel note. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.

Next Malavika Mohanan joins Karthi’s Sardar 2 Previous Allu Sirish’s Buddy Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar

Latest

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow

Most Read

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Manda Krishna Faces Severe Backlash for Intervening in Pawan – Anitha Dispute

Related Articles

Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree