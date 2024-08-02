x
Home > Movie News

Published on August 2, 2024

Malavika Mohanan joins Karthi’s Sardar 2

Mallu girl Malavika Mohanan is slowly making her waves in South cinema. The actress is waiting for the right break and she has enough number of projects. The actress joined the cast of Karthi‘s upcoming movie Sardar 2 that started rolling recently. The team of Sardar 2 made an official announcement today. Telugu beauty Sree Leela was considered for the film but the actress rejected the offer. Malavika Mohanan is all excited to join the film. She posted saying “Best start to my birthday week! Sooo excited to announce my next project in Tamil! That too with this fantastic team! Can’t wait to get started on this one! #Sardar2”. PS Mithran is the director of this stylish spy thriller and Prince Pictures are the producers. The film has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sardar 2 is the sequel for Karthi’s super hit film Sardar that released in 2022.

