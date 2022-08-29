Oberoi Group to invest Rs 15k cr on five hotels in AP

Oberoi Group President and Chief Operating Officer Rajaraman Shankar met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday. The group operating officer expressed interest to invest about Rs 1500 crore in the state in the hospitality sector.

Rajaraman Shankar explained about Oberoi Group Hotels plans in the State and showed interest to start their hotels in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills. In addition to these hotels, the group would also open a tourism centre in the Paderu region. All these hotels will come up with 7-star facilities, the group chief operating officer said.

The Oberoi Group’s investment would provide direct employment opportunities to over 1500 people and indirect employment to over 11,000 people, Rajaram Shankar told the chief minister.

The chief minister welcomed the Oberoi Group to invest in the state. He told the officials to open a single window system to clear all licenses to the group in setting up the hotels at the places of their choice. He also told them to assist the group from the day of application to the day of starting the commercial work.

The chief minister told Tourism and Culture Department Special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava to attach a team of officials to the group to help and support them in getting all clearances from the departments.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to attract more investments into the tourism and hospitality sectors in the state.