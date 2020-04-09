Odisha extends lockdown till April 30

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. It also decided to keep the educational institutions closed till June 17.

Odisha is the first state in the country which extended the lockdown period by another 15 days.

“In view of the situation arising out of COVID-19, the state government decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a video message.

While extending the lockdown period, the state cabinet, which met on Thursday, decided to recommend the Centre to extend the national lockdown till the period.

The government has also requested the Centre to stop rail and air communication during the period.

He clarified that the essential services will remain unhindered during the lockdown period.

“There will not be any problem in transport of goods. We are leaving no stone unturned in scaling up the COVID testing and treatment facilities. We propose to do one Lakh rapid testing in the state at the earliest possible time,” he said.

Activities related to agriculture, animal husbandry and MGNREGS will be facilitated during the lockdown period following social distancing norms whereas all educational institutions will remain closed till June 17.

He thanked the 4.50 crore people of Odisha for all the support and cooperation extending in this serious crisis situation.