Official: Pawan Kalyan joins Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake

Marking the auspicious day of Dasara, the big announcement of Pawan Kalyan’s next film has been made today. As speculated, Pawan Kalyan will play one of the lead roles in the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Sithara Entertainments are on board as producers and the makers made an official announcement today. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a sincere cop that was essayed by Biju Menon in the original. There are talks that Rana Daggubati will play the other lead role in the remake.

Saagar K Chandra will direct this emotional entertainer and Thaman composes the music. The shoot commences post Sankranthi 2021 and the entire shoot will be completed in a single schedule. S Naga Vamsi is the producer and the announcement about the other lead actors would be made soon. Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for Vakeel Saab and he would join the sets of Krish’s film soon.