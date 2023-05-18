Official: Title of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s Film

Pawan Kalyan allocated twenty days for his next film which is the remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The movie also has Sai Dharam Tej playing an important role. The film is titled BRO and the makers unveiled the title along with the motion poster. The first-look poster of Pawan Kalyan and the motion poster is released. Thaman’s background score is the major highlight of the video byte. The entire shoot of BRO is completed recently and the makers announced that the film will have a theatrical release on July 28th.

Samuthirakani who directed the original helmed BRO. Zee Studios, People Media Factory and Trivikram’s Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for BRO.

