Warner Bros To Develop A International Development Centre in Hyderabad

KTR took Twitter and wrote, “Thrilled to announce the grand entry of global media powerhouse “Warner Bros. Discovery” into the entertainment realm of Telangana! Hyderabad is set to witness the launch of their incredible IDC, a hub of creativity and innovation, with a whopping 1200 employees in the first year alone! This milestone marks a significant step towards their expansion plans. Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier global media and entertainment company, offers audiences the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming. Their impressive portfolio includes HBO, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, HGTV, and Quest. Collaborating with such industry giants promises groundbreaking ventures that will shape the future of media and entertainment sector in Telangana. Just finished the meeting with @warnerbros leadership at New York.