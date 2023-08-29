Official:Nag In Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula’s Film

Hero Nagarjuna signed to play an important role in Dhanush’s multi-lingual film #D51 to be helmed by Sekhar Kammula. It’s not a cameo, but Nagarjuna’s role is said to be a crucial one in the movie. Surely, his presence will be a bang for the buck.

The makers chose the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday to disclose this news. #D51 will be mounted prestigiously under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead actress opposite Dhanush in the movie.

It will be interesting to see how Sekhar Kammula is going to balance two wonderful actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna in this multi-starrer.