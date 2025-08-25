OG Promotions: What is Pawan Kalyan Planning?

Pawan Kalyan’s recent film Hari Hara Veera Mallu failed to live up to the expectations. His next release is OG and the film will enjoy a solo release during the Dasara holiday season. The film is carrying terrific expectations and the non-theatrical, theatrical deals are sealed for a record price. Pawan Kalyan has decided to promote the film and his promotional schedule is planned by his team currently. The actor will attend the grand pre-release event and the date will be locked soon.

He was in a hurry and there were last minute interviews and promotions planned for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to promote OG on a dedicated note for 2-3 days. He will be focused completely on the promotions of the film keeping aside all his political activities. OG is doing the biggest business for a Telugu film. Sujeeth is the director and DVV Danayya is the producer. The next song from the film will be out on Vinayaka Chavithi. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the heroine and Thaman is the music composer for this stylish action drama.