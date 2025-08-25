NBK111: Grand Launch Locked

Nandamuri Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Akhanda 2 and there is a lot of confusion around the film’s release. The latest developments say that the film will have a December 5th release and an official announcement will be made soon. The veteran actor is committed to work with Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer and this is their second combo after the successful Veerasimha Reddy. Balakrishna essays a dual role in this untitled mass entertainer.

The film will have a grand launch on October 2nd during the auspicious Dasara season and the shoot commences after Dasara. The hunt for the actors is currently going on. Thaman will score the music and background score. Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce this prestigious film on Vriddhi Cinemas banner and the film will have its release during Dasara 2026. Balakrishna is also committed to work with Krish and the film too will start rolling this year.