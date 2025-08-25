Weekend Box-office: Poor Show from all the Films

This weekend did not have any notable releases except Anupama Parameshwaran’s Paradha. The film received mixed reviews and the footfalls have been extremely poor. The film struggled to witness any growth over the weekend and it was rejected by the audience. Rajinikanth’s Coolie did not witness major growth but it managed to survive over its second weekend. War 2 rarely had footfalls across the Telugu states. Mahavatar Narasimha did well across the metros and it remained low in towns and other territories.

Mahavatar Narasimha remained as the first choice for the audience and the film made decent in its fourth weekend. Kannada film Su from So witnessed good growth in cities of the Telugu states. The film was turned down last weekend because of the biggies like Coolie and War 2. The film had a decent weekend across AP and Telangana. On the whole, it was a dull and poor weekend across the Telugu states. The audience did not show much interest as there are no notable releases and with previous films receiving mixed response. There are no big releases in the last week of August and film lovers will have to wait for September for the new releases.