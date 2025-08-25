x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin Film on Cards

Published on August 25, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Poor Show from all the Films
image
Exclusive: Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin Film on Cards
image
Revanth Reddy calls for unity in Tollywood
image
This actress rejected to play Ram Charan’s mother
image
Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund

Exclusive: Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin Film on Cards

Nag Ashwin has delivered an impressive film like Kalki 2898 AD last year and he completed the work on the sequel of the film. The sequel of the film is delayed as Prabhas is unavailable and has a lot of commitments to be wrapped up. In this meanwhile, Nag Ashwin has worked on a women-centric film for Alia Bhatt and the discussion is going on. Alia too is occupied with enough number of projects. C Ashwini Dutt has arranged a meeting with Superstar Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin has narrated an interesting plot to the Tamil Superstar recently.

Rajinikanth loved the plot and he asked Nag Ashwin to come up with the complete script. If everything goes well, Vyjayanthi Movies will produce this prestigious film. Rajinikanth shares a great bond with Ashwini Dutt and they have been in plans to collaborate from a long time. Rajinikanth is also eager to work with Telugu directors and he is meeting several directors. Earlier, Bimbisara fame Vassishta and Vivek Athreya narrated scripts to Rajinikanth but the projects did not materialize. We have to wait to see if Nag Ashwin impresses Rajinikanth.

Next Weekend Box-office: Poor Show from all the Films Previous Revanth Reddy calls for unity in Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Poor Show from all the Films
image
Exclusive: Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin Film on Cards
image
Revanth Reddy calls for unity in Tollywood

Latest

image
Weekend Box-office: Poor Show from all the Films
image
Exclusive: Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin Film on Cards
image
Revanth Reddy calls for unity in Tollywood
image
This actress rejected to play Ram Charan’s mother
image
Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
image
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur
image
A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation

Related Articles

Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions