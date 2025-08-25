Exclusive: Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin Film on Cards

Nag Ashwin has delivered an impressive film like Kalki 2898 AD last year and he completed the work on the sequel of the film. The sequel of the film is delayed as Prabhas is unavailable and has a lot of commitments to be wrapped up. In this meanwhile, Nag Ashwin has worked on a women-centric film for Alia Bhatt and the discussion is going on. Alia too is occupied with enough number of projects. C Ashwini Dutt has arranged a meeting with Superstar Rajinikanth and Nag Ashwin has narrated an interesting plot to the Tamil Superstar recently.

Rajinikanth loved the plot and he asked Nag Ashwin to come up with the complete script. If everything goes well, Vyjayanthi Movies will produce this prestigious film. Rajinikanth shares a great bond with Ashwini Dutt and they have been in plans to collaborate from a long time. Rajinikanth is also eager to work with Telugu directors and he is meeting several directors. Earlier, Bimbisara fame Vassishta and Vivek Athreya narrated scripts to Rajinikanth but the projects did not materialize. We have to wait to see if Nag Ashwin impresses Rajinikanth.