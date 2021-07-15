Oke Oka Jeevitham Sneak Peek: Packed With Interesting Ingredients

The makers of Sharwanand’s next, Oke Oka Jeevitham have released a little video named sneak peek into the life of Adhi. The video starts with beautiful music and introduces Adhi as a singer in a musical contest. There is a girl who motivates him to sing where few others try to pull him down.

Then, there is a tape recorder playing an audio cassette with ‘Happy Birthday Maa’ written on it. The message indicates the presence of mother sentiment and it leads to time travel between 1999 and 2021 indicating the presence of a sci-fi element in the movie.

Even though the subject is not revealed, the video reveals the presence of all ingredients – Good music, an underdog’s struggle (maybe), mother sentiment, and science fiction to make the film very interesting. We can say the video is a good attempt to pique the interest of the audience in the film.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is the landmark 30th film in Sharwanand’s career directed by Shree Karthick. Jakes Bejoy composes music for the film bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.