One more blow for Ram Charan’s Next

Ram Charan and top director Shankar are teaming up for the first time. The shoot is happening at a snail pace due to various reasons. Shankar had to move to Indian 2 and he will have to complete the shoot of this Kamal Haasan starrer on a priority basis. Ram Charan is clueless and he is in the hunt for the new options. There is no clarity about when the shoot resumes.

The film’s art directors Monika and Ramakrishna walked out of the film due to the creative differences with Shankar. Top production designer Ravindar Reddy was brought in for the film after their exit. Ravindar walked out of the film after he had issues with the film’s producer Dil Raju over the construction of a lavish set in Hyderabad. After months of talks and differences, Ravindar decided to walk out of the project. The lavish University set is done with the construction and the shoot is yet to commence. This untitled film has Kiara Advani, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram and Sunil in the other lead roles.