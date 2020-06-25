One more OTT Platform coming for Telugu audience

Digital giants Netflix and Amazon managed to get enough number of audience across India. Allu Aravind along with some of the business tycoons floated Aha. They spent Rs 80 crores on the Telugu OTT platform till date but the response has been mixed. As per the latest news, one more OTT platform is getting ready for Telugu audience. Veteran actor Raja Raveendra along with his friends is getting ready to launch a digital platform very soon.

They are focused on films that are struggling for a theatrical release and those which are occupied with financial troubles. Raja Raveendra and his friends are investing in some of the films which are in the final stages of shoot and those which are struggling to complete the post-production formalities.

They are in talks to acquire the digital rights of these films for decent prices and release them on their platform. The OTT platform aims to acquire the rights of 100 films initially. Telugu audience will get one more option among the digital platforms. Aha is struggling to get the right content even after having the backup of an experienced producers like Allu Aravind. We have to wait to see how Raja Raveendra’s OTT platform stands in this tough competition.