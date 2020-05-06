One more young hero in Nithiin’s Next

Young actor Nithiin received a huge boost with the success of his recent offering Bheeshma. The actor is lined up with an interesting bunch of projects. He will soon test his luck with Venky Atluri’s Rang De and Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check which are under shoot. The actor signed a mass entertainer which is titled Powerpet. Krishna Chaitanya is the director and the project starts rolling next year. The film is planned to be made in two installments.

As per the news, young actor, Satyadev will be seen in a crucial role. Satyadev’s role has equal importance as Nithiin’s role and is the major surprise of the film. Keerthy Suresh is in talks to romance Nithiin in this mass entertainer. Rao Ramesh will be seen in the other prominent role in Powerpet. The film will be jointly produced by People Media Factory and Sreshth Movies banner. Nithiin also signed the remake of Andhadhun which will start rolling early next year.