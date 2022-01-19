Oo Aadapilla single from AVAK: Pleasing to eyes & ears

Makers of Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam have released the Oo Aadapilla single today. The song is a lovable melody that is a delight to watch and listen.

The number composed by Jay Krish is all about the protagonist Vishwak Sen admiring the lady of his life, played by Rukshar Dhillon, and wondering about her nature. While Vishwak Sen plays Arjun Kumar Allam, Ruskhar plays Pasupuleti Madhavi.

Cool visuals and the screen presence of Vishwak and Rukshar, aptly coupled by soothing tune and soft lines (by Anantha Sriram), make Oo Aadapilla one of the beautiful melodies of this season. Rendition by Ram Miryala is another highlight.

The film directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta is produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara on SVCC Digital banner and will be presented by BVSN Prasad.

A Ravi Kiran Kola’s Narrative, Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam has cinematography by Pavi K Pavan and editing by Viplav Nyshadam. Pravalya Duddupudi is the production designer.