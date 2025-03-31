Opposition makes ‘green murder’ allegation against Telangana Govt

The issue of Kancha Gachi Bowli lands is turning into a serious trouble for Telangana Government, as Opposition parties are going all out to present ruling dispensation as insensitive towards environment.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao raising the issue of Kancha Gachi Bowli lands, posted on his official X handle alleging, “This is brazen green murder by destroying 400 acres of precious lung space in western Hyderabad. You can hear the peacocks crying for help as the bulldozers and JCBs of the Congress Govt rummage.”

KTR even brought Congress scion Rahul Gandhi into the issue saying, “If you don’t speak up now, it’s on you Mr Rahul Gandhi.”

BRS firebrand and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay also joined chorus with KTR, saying Congress Government is resorting to green murder. However he pulled up even BRS for destruction of environment during KCR’s rule.

“Green Murder in Telangana – BRS cut, Congress cuts deeper. BRS axed 25 lakh trees for Kaleshwaram. Gifted Conocarpus mess in the guise of Haritha Haram. Congress joins the green destruction at Kancha Gachibowli.

Same axe, new hands,” fired Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay even went on to say that Telangana isn’t governed, but held hostage by deforestation mafia.

On the otherside, University of Hyderabad (UoH) students are also protesting against cutting of trees by bulldozers in Kancha Gachibowli.

While police have been making moves to control Hyderabad Central University students protests, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) issued a clarification that, the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachi Bowli belongs to Government stressing neither HCU nor Forests Department has anything to do with that land.