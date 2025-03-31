Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Reaches Kakinada for Rice Export Ceremony

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has arrived in Kakinada to launch the first shipment of rice exports to the Philippines. This marks a significant milestone in agricultural trade between Telangana and the Philippines.

The Telangana government has signed an agreement with the Philippines to export MTU 1010 variety of raw rice. As part of this deal, Telangana will export a total of 8 lakh tonnes of rice to the Philippines.

The initial shipment consists of 12,500 tonnes of rice that will be transported from Kakinada Port via ship. Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has reached the port and will soon flag off the vessel to officially launch the export program.

