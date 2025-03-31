x
Naayaldhi From Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Instant Chartbuster

Published on March 31, 2025

Naayaldhi From Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Instant Chartbuster

Naayaldhi From Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Instant Chartbuster

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi will be seen as son and mother in the intense action and family drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi where Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as the leading lady. Meanwhile, the promotional activities are happening in full swing. The film’s first song Naayaldhi is out now. Ravi Kala Mandir in Narasaraopet became the center of attention during the song launch, with an overwhelming crowd of fans gathered to witness the event.

The track, composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, is a pulse-pounding number with electrifying high-tempo orchestration. It’s an irresistible invitation to the dance floor, designed to keep audiences moving. Kalyan Ram shines in the song, with his flawless dance moves. His style and magnetic presence bring the song to life, as he expertly keeps pace with the intense tempo. Saiee Manjrekar adds a touch of elegance.

The track’s success is setting a high bar for the rest of the film’s musical journey. The catchy rhythm, powerful lyrics by Raghuram, and Sekhar VJ’s outstanding choreography are already making Naayaldhi an instant chartbuster.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu and is scheduled to release this summer.

Although Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is the highest budgeted movie for Kalyan Ram, the movie made exceptional pre-release business, in terms of theatrical and non-theatrical, indicating the excitement surrounding the project.

