After Shankar, it is AR Murugadoss

Published on March 31, 2025 by swathy

After Shankar, it is AR Murugadoss

Top director Shankar lost fame after he delivered a series of flops. His last films Indian 2 and Game Changer turned out to be huge embarrassments for the veteran director. After Indian 2 was kept on hold, Shankar was focused on Game Changer. He soon resumed Indian 2 and the result of Indian 2 had an impact on Game Changer. Same is the case with AR Murugadoss now. He is busy with Madharasi featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and Murugadoss even worked on Salman Khan’s film Sikandar.

Sikandar released on Sunday and the film has been badly rejected. AR Murugadoss who directed some of the classics of Tamil cinema has not lost fame. He even delivered debacles in Tamil and is focused on two films. With Sikandar ending up as a disaster, the film’s result will now impact Madharasi and the film is slated for release this year. The film is currently in post-production. Tamil cinema is in shock with top directors like Shankar and AR Murugadoss delivering some of the biggest debacles.

