Padi Kaushik Reddy gives clarity on ‘Andhrodu’ comment

BRS MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy gave clarity on ‘Andhrodu’ comment he made on Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, reaching out to Andhra settlers in Hyderabad. As his comments on Gandhi became controversial, he came up with the clarification, as part of damage control exercise.

“Congress leaders are spreading false propaganda that BRS is trying to rake up Andhra-Telangana issue once again in Hyderabad, and benefit from it by creating law and order issue. This is absolutely atrocious,” said Kaushik Reddy speaking in a press meet in Hyderabad on Friday.

Showing a video in which MLA Arikepudi Gandhi criticised Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Redddy, later clarified, “Pls see this video once. Gandhi is questioning me ‘Why I came from Karimnagar?’ Pained by his comment, I only shot back, with ‘Why Gandhi came from Andhra?’ My reference was only to Gandhi and not to the lakhs of Andhra settlers who are living peacefully in Hyderabad.”

“Everyone has seen how Andhra settlers have lived peacefully during KCR’s rule. TRS-turned-BRS has always strived for Andhra settlers safety and prosperity. People from AP have thrived during previous BRS Govt. Congress leaders are unnecessarily trying to poison Andhra settlers minds,” further said Padi Kaushik Reddy.

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy came up with this clarification, as it was migrants from AP, who stood by BRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. While BRS got washed away in rural Telangana, it was because of Greater Hyderabad, which has large number of Andhra settlers, that it could get respectable number of MLAs.

