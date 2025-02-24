x
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Pakistan on High Alert Over Plot to Kidnap Foreigners

Published on February 24, 2025 by swathy

Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau has issued a high alert, warning security forces about a suspected plot by “active covert groups” to abduct foreign guests attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for ransom. The alert, issued on Monday, names several terror outfits, including Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, and Balochistan-based groups, as potential threats.

In response, Pakistan has deployed high-level protection to teams, including rangers and local police, to ensure the safety of players, staff, and other foreign attendees. The country is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a significant event for Pakistan’s cricketing landscape. However, concerns are growing about its ability to host high-profile international events given its history of security lapses.

Past incidents, such as the 2024 attack on Chinese engineers in Shangla and the 2009 assault on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, have raised questions about Pakistan’s readiness to ensure the safety of international guests. These events have led to heightened scrutiny and skepticism about the country’s security measures.

Meanwhile, India has refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing security concerns. Instead, the Indian team will play its matches in Dubai. This decision has sparked debate, as India is a key contender in the tournament. Geopolitical tensions and Pakistan’s security situation are believed to be the primary reasons behind India’s refusal.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a major opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its ability to host international events. However, the recent intelligence alert reflects the challenges the country faces in ensuring the safety of participants and maintaining its reputation as a secure destination for global sports events.

