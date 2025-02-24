x
Home > Politics

Kishan Reddy writes letter to CM raising employees and students issues

Published on February 24, 2025 by swathy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Monday. Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana BJP, highlighted how employees, students and college managements are facing severe problems in Congress rule.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy wrote the letter attacking CM, when latter made efforts to reach out to graduates urging them to vote for Congress in MLC elections during his Nizamabad tour.

“Employees, pensioners, teachers, students, college managements and unemployed youth are facing severe financial and mental stress in Congress rule. These sections have been completely betrayed in your 14-month rule. Leave about fulfilling the promises made to them, even regular payments and benefits due to them are also being denied causing them severe anguish” wrote Kishan Reddy addressing CM Revanth Reddy.

Kishan Reddy highlighted how Revanth Reddy Government is failing to pay even routine benefits like DAs, GPF dues, leave encashments, medical bills and pensions to employees. He announced that Govt has to pay Rs 8,200 Cr pending dues to employees.

“Last year 8,000 employees got retired. Retirements benefits of about Rs 11,000 Cr need to be paid to these retired employees. But not even one rupee has been paid to them. As a result they are roaming around ruling party leaders and in Secretariat to get their pending dues released. This year another 10,000 employees got retired. You are troubling the employees who have served govt all their life,” said Kishan Reddy pointing out the gravity of the situation.

Kishan Reddy also raised the issue of pending fee reimbursement dues. As Congress Govt has to pay about Rs 7500 Cr dues to colleges, about 13 lakh students in the state are facing severe hardships. He underlined that many colleges are shutting down due to Govt’s failure to clear pending fee reimbursement dues in his letter.

