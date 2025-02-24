Bhagyashri Borse getting into the right Space

Bhagyashri Borse made her debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the film ended up as a debacle. But Bhagyashri Borse kept signing new films and she is emerging as the busiest actress in Tollywood. Almost all the top actresses of Telugu cinema have faded away and Sreeleela is the only beauty with offers. There is a lot of space for new beauties to make their impact and race to the top. Bhagyashri Borse is getting into the same space. She has signed Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom even before the release of Mr Bachchan and her portions are wrapped up. Bhagyashri Borse is shooting for Dulquer Salmaan’s latest film Kaantha and the shoot commenced recently.

She is also the leading lady in Ram’s upcoming film that is directed by P Mahesh Babu. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this feel good entertainer. Bhagyashri Borse will romance Suriya in his next film to be directed by Venky Atluri. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the shoot commences in summer. Bhagyashri Borse has four films in Telugu and she is approached for more films. Bhagyashri Borse is the only actress after Sreeleela to have 4 films in Telugu. Meenakshi Chaudhary is another beauty who is focused on Telugu films.