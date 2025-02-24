x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bhagyashri Borse getting into the right Space

Published on February 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dragon beauty Kayadu Lohar’s PR game Exposed
image
Agrigold Customers Protest Against Wealth Misuse
image
Bhagyashri Borse getting into the right Space
image
Pakistan on High Alert Over Plot to Kidnap Foreigners
image
Kishan Reddy writes letter to CM raising employees and students issues

Bhagyashri Borse getting into the right Space

Bhagyashri Borse made her debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the film ended up as a debacle. But Bhagyashri Borse kept signing new films and she is emerging as the busiest actress in Tollywood. Almost all the top actresses of Telugu cinema have faded away and Sreeleela is the only beauty with offers. There is a lot of space for new beauties to make their impact and race to the top. Bhagyashri Borse is getting into the same space. She has signed Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom even before the release of Mr Bachchan and her portions are wrapped up. Bhagyashri Borse is shooting for Dulquer Salmaan’s latest film Kaantha and the shoot commenced recently.

She is also the leading lady in Ram’s upcoming film that is directed by P Mahesh Babu. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this feel good entertainer. Bhagyashri Borse will romance Suriya in his next film to be directed by Venky Atluri. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the shoot commences in summer. Bhagyashri Borse has four films in Telugu and she is approached for more films. Bhagyashri Borse is the only actress after Sreeleela to have 4 films in Telugu. Meenakshi Chaudhary is another beauty who is focused on Telugu films.

Next Agrigold Customers Protest Against Wealth Misuse Previous Pakistan on High Alert Over Plot to Kidnap Foreigners
else

TRENDING

image
Dragon beauty Kayadu Lohar’s PR game Exposed
image
Bhagyashri Borse getting into the right Space
image
Official: Yash’s Toxic is shot in English

Latest

image
Dragon beauty Kayadu Lohar’s PR game Exposed
image
Agrigold Customers Protest Against Wealth Misuse
image
Bhagyashri Borse getting into the right Space
image
Pakistan on High Alert Over Plot to Kidnap Foreigners
image
Kishan Reddy writes letter to CM raising employees and students issues

Most Read

image
Agrigold Customers Protest Against Wealth Misuse
image
Pakistan on High Alert Over Plot to Kidnap Foreigners
image
Kishan Reddy writes letter to CM raising employees and students issues

Related Articles

Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green