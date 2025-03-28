x
Palamuru Lift: Modi Sarkar says no to Telangana’s demand

Published on March 28, 2025 by swathy

Palamuru Lift: Modi Sarkar says no to Telangana’s demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Govt announced, it cannot give national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary clarified about the important issue in Loksabha on Friday, when Telangana MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy raised the issue in Parliament.

“A case is pending in Supreme Court regarding distribution of Krishan water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. Already Krishna Tribunal is also conducting inquiry. In this backdrop, alloting national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme is not possible,” said Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

Jal Shakti Minister added that, while Telangana Govt sent proposal demanding national project status for PRLIS in September 2022 Central Water Commission, it was rejected and sent back in December 2024.

The resounding clarification of Union Jal Shakti Minister comes as a big shock for not just Telangana Govt, but will also put Telangana BJP leaders in an embarrassing situation.

Telangana Govt is making efforts to complete Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by December 2026. Rs. 32,305 Cr has been spent on the project so far, against the initial administrative approval of Rs. 35,200 Cr An additional Rs. 33,201 Cr will be required to complete the remaining works, bringing the total project cost to approximately Rs. 65,506 Cr.

PRLIS is designed to irrigate 12.3 lakh acres across Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Narayanpet, and Nalgonda districts.

