Priyanka Gandhi winning Malayalis hearts

Congress scion, charismatic leader Priyanka Gandhi is surley making her mark in Kerala land. The young MP representing Wayanad Loksabha constituency in Kerala is touring in her constituency now and hitting all the right chords.

While three-day visit of MP Priyanka Gandhi consists of several programs, her interaction with tribal youth and community members at Kattunayika Unnathi Culture Centre, Vadakkanad is making headlines.

During her interaction, 53-year-old MP said, she is learning Malayalam and even hired a tutor to master the south Indian language. Priyanka Gandhi added that she took the decision to learn Malayalam on the advice of Congress veteran and former Union Defence Minister AK Antony. He had also served as Kerala CM in the past.

Malayalis are known for their self respect and love for the language. Priyanka Gandhi’s statement that she is learning language, to understand the issues and emotions of Kerala people, will surley win the hearts of Malayalees irrespective of political affiliations.

Priyanka Gandhi won from Wayanad in the bye-election, as her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated it after winning in two Loksabha seats in 2024 General Elections. Since then, she has been dedicating utmost focus on Wayanad as a MP. Besides regularly visiting Wayanad, she has been actively raising local issues and making efforts to solve them.

Normally whenever national level leaders win from their non-native states, they just use it as an opportunity to enter Parliament and conduct themselves as visiting MPs. But Priyanka Gandhi is taking utmost care about Wayanad and is even going extra mile by learning local language Malayalam.