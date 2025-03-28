x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Priyanka Gandhi winning Malayalis hearts

Published on March 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
MAD Square takes the Top Gear
image
Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?
image
Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation
image
Photos : MAD Square Movie Success Celebrations
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees

Priyanka Gandhi winning Malayalis hearts

Congress scion, charismatic leader Priyanka Gandhi is surley making her mark in Kerala land. The young MP representing Wayanad Loksabha constituency in Kerala is touring in her constituency now and hitting all the right chords.

While three-day visit of MP Priyanka Gandhi consists of several programs, her interaction with tribal youth and community members at Kattunayika Unnathi Culture Centre, Vadakkanad is making headlines.

During her interaction, 53-year-old MP said, she is learning Malayalam and even hired a tutor to master the south Indian language. Priyanka Gandhi added that she took the decision to learn Malayalam on the advice of Congress veteran and former Union Defence Minister AK Antony. He had also served as Kerala CM in the past.

Malayalis are known for their self respect and love for the language. Priyanka Gandhi’s statement that she is learning language, to understand the issues and emotions of Kerala people, will surley win the hearts of Malayalees irrespective of political affiliations.

Priyanka Gandhi won from Wayanad in the bye-election, as her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated it after winning in two Loksabha seats in 2024 General Elections. Since then, she has been dedicating utmost focus on Wayanad as a MP. Besides regularly visiting Wayanad, she has been actively raising local issues and making efforts to solve them.

Normally whenever national level leaders win from their non-native states, they just use it as an opportunity to enter Parliament and conduct themselves as visiting MPs. But Priyanka Gandhi is taking utmost care about Wayanad and is even going extra mile by learning local language Malayalam.

Next Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees Previous Palamuru Lift: Modi Sarkar says no to Telangana’s demand
else

TRENDING

image
MAD Square takes the Top Gear
image
Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?
image
Priyanka Gandhi winning Malayalis hearts

Latest

image
MAD Square takes the Top Gear
image
Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?
image
Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation
image
Photos : MAD Square Movie Success Celebrations
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees

Most Read

image
Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees
image
Palamuru Lift: Modi Sarkar says no to Telangana’s demand

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit