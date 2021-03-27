Pan Indian projects: Coronavirus playing a spoiler sport

Rana Daggubati’s recent offering Aranya released in Telugu and Tamil languages but the Hindi version is kept on hold due to the wave of coronavirus in the northern states and Maharashtra. Several Bollywood analysts say that the summer releases would be pushed but things are still going better in the Telugu states. But there are tensed situations across Tollywood as there are several pan-Indian films hitting the screens soon.

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and KGF: Chapter 2 are the upcoming pan-Indian projects heading for July release. The situations should turn normal at any cost to have a smooth release for these films in all the Indian languages. The makers are tensed as the cases are increasing all over the country. Several Telugu films like RRR, Pushpa, Liger will have a pan-Indian release this year. Tollywood alone is heading for a huge bet this year after 2020 is completely wasted. Hope these pan-Indian projects end up as money spinners and pave paths for many such new attempts.