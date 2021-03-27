Two big action blocks in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is the remake of Bollywood social drama Pink but the film’s director Sriram Venu tweaked the film considering the image of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and the sensibilities of Tollywood audience. The promotional content and the songs made sure that Vakeel Saab will have all the commercial ingredients needed for Pawan fans and the audience. The latest update says that Vakeel Saab also has two big action episodes in the film.

The film’s presenter Boney Kapoor confirmed the news during a recent media interaction. He said that the film is the right mix of all the ingredients without missing the spirit of the original. Vakeel Saab is high on expectations and the film is gearing up for April 9th release. The trailer of the film will be out on March 29th. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor jointly bankrolled Vakeel Saab.