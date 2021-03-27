Pic Talk: Ram Charan Rocks as Siddha!

After a long wait, an interesting update regarding Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya was revealed yesterday. Ram Charan said that his first look from Acharya would be released on 27 March 2021, on the occasion of his birthday.

As said, the first look poster of Charan as Siddha got released now and is stunning. The young hero amazed people with his look as Ramaraju yesterday and now, he made everyone feel awe with his look as Siddha! In the poster, we can see Ram Charan and Chiru holding guns and walking with s attitude.

Within no time, social media users and other celebrities showered praises on Megastar and wished all the success for the film. Acharya which is going to be released on May 13th is bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy. The film is made with Rs 140 Crore as the temple set itself costs a lot!

Acharya also has an interesting cast which includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, and others. Mani Sharma is the music director.