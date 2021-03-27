Sachin Tested COVID-19 Positive

Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to social media and revealed the news. Though the cricketer took necessary precautionary measures and tested himself regularly, unfortunately, he was caught with COVID-19.

“There are mild symptoms, all others at home are tested negative,” he said. He was home quarantined now and is following all the precautions suggested by doctors. He thanked the health care professionals and all others across India who are supporting him. Also, he asked everyone to take care of themselves!