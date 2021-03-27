Why Pawan demanded Amit Shah tour in Tirupati?

Eventually, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has agreed to take part in the election campaign for the BJP nominee Ratna Prabha in the Tirupati bypoll. In a few days from now, he is likely to begin his campaign. But, there are no reports on the steps taken by the BJP to fulfil Pawan’s demand. He has asked for involving Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and such top BJP leaders in the campaign.

On its part, the BJP has not finalised its schedule for Amit Shah or Yogi visits yet. There are no star campaigners among the BJP AP leaders. Pawan seems to be the lead campaigner on behalf of their alliance now. Following this, the Jana Sena leaders are eagerly awaiting the BJP’s next strategy to involve their party national leaders.

The big problem before Pawan Kalyan right now is the question whether the BJP candidate will get a deposit or not. Going by the 2019 general election, the BJP has got less than 1 percent vote share in AP. Even the Congress, which has performed slightly better than the BJP, has lost deposits.

The BJP national leaders are also conscious of the fact their party position is not so rosy in Tirupati. Amit Shah or Yogi may not take active part in electioneering if the party does not pick up in the initial stages of electioneering. Now, greater responsibility falls on the shoulders of Senani to boost the Tirupati campaign. Obviously, it would be Pawan who would have to take the blame if the BJP lost deposit and if he remained the sole star campaigner.