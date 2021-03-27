Hit Combo to Repeat Again!

Ram Charan on his birthday is treating his fans with a lot of updates! Yesterday, the fierce Ramaraju poster from RRR has released and gained the love of everyone and today, the poster of Chiru and Ram Charan in ‘comrade’ look from Acharya was released and got appreciations!

Also, the announcement regarding RC15 is also made. Shankar, Dil Raju, and Ram Charan are joining their hands for RC15. That is not all! Here’s another update that has been revealed in Charan’s birthday event.

Producer Naveen Yerneni said that they are expecting another film from Rangasthalam Combo (Ram Charan and Sukumar) next year! It made people understand that the makers are planning to make another film with this hit combo! Let’s see if we can get even more updates before the day ends!