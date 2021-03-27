SRK and Atlee project Finalized

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took the longest break in his career and the top actor is currently shooting for Pathan in the direction of Siddharth Anand. The film releases next year. SRK has been holding talks with top director Rajkumar Hirani and Tamil director Atlee for his upcoming movies. There is no official word from the actor’s team about his next. The latest news making rounds say that SRK is said to have given his nod for Atlee’s film.

The shoot of the film commences in August this year. SRK will be seen in a dual role in this action entertainer and Atlee is busy with the pre-production work of the film. He will be seen as an investigating officer in one of the roles and in the other, he will be playing a most wanted criminal. As of now, SRK decided to delay Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy and his next film with Raj, DK too is pushed further. Atlee is eagerly waiting for the past two years to direct Shah Rukh Khan.